Anna Wintour: What to know about the Vogue editor

Longtime editor in chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour is a revered persona in fashion and media. Known for her signature bob and dark Chanel sunglasses, Wintour is a stoic and relatively mysterious personality, but at times gives glimpses into her personal life.

Here are eight things to know about Anna Wintour.

She comes from a family with publication experience.

Wintour was born Nov. 3, 1949, in London and is the daughter of Charles Vere Wintour, who was the editor of the Evening Standard paper twice. Her brother, Patrick Wintour, is the editor of The Guardian. Wintour herself became the EIC of Vogue in 1988 and was named artistic director of Conde Nast in 2013.

Her reputation as a challenging boss is reportedly modeled by actress Meryl Streep’s character in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The book of the same name was written by Lauren Weisberger, Wintour’s former personal assistant. The titular character is said to be based on Wintour.

She has multiple Queen’s honors.

In 2008, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). She advanced to dame commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2017, making her full name Dame Anna Wintour.

Her signature look has been decades in the making.

Wintour has reportedly worn a bob since she was 14. In a 2009 profile, she said the reason for her dark shades is because it acts as an armor.

“They’re seriously useful. I mean, I can sit in a (fashion) show, and if I'm bored out of my mind, nobody will notice. And if I'm enjoying it, nobody will notice. So, I think at this point they've become, you know, really armor,” she said.

She doesn’t drink.

In a 2014 episode of Vogue’s “73 Questions” YouTube series, Wintour shared that she doesn’t drink alcohol. She also said she would never wear head-to-toe black, has a flip phone and rarely carries bags, among other things.

She is the co-chair of the Met Gala, known as “Fashion Oscars” and the hottest ticket in New York.

Held annually on the first Monday of May, the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraising gala celebrates the past, present and future of the fashion industry.

There’s one person she would never invite back to the Met Gala.

On an October episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Wintour played a game in which she could answer questions or eat unfamiliar food. When Corden asked her who she would never invite back to the famed Met Gala, she quickly responded, “Donald Trump.”

﻿She is a mother and grandmother.

Wintour is a mother to a son, Charles Shaffer, and a daughter, Bee Shaffer. The children are from her first marriage to David Shaffer, whom Wintour divorced in 1999 after 15 years of marriage. She has one grandchild, a girl named Caroline, born in March. Wintour has been with her current partner, venture capitalist Shelby Bryan, since 2004.

