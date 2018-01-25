Apple wants to store your health records on iPhone, Apple Watch

Apple is taking a new step to bring your life into one location. The tech giant has updated its Health app so users can upload their health records onto their phones and have them accessible on both phones and Apple Watches.
The Health Records section of the app is currently in beta, or test, form released this week and is part of the iOS 11.3 beta, CNBC reported.
Apple worked with hospitals to use Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, or FHIR, to transfer electronic records to the devices and to keep them secure.
Apple Health will combine information and update it with the latest medical records. In the past, patients had to download their records and manually upload them into the program, The Washington Post reported.
Many medical systems offer their own web portals, but the new app can combine the information into one source, according to The Washington Post.
The app will show users their allergies, immunizations, lab results and medications in an easy-to-follow, timeline format that is encrypted and must be accessed by a passcode.
A handful of hospitals, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cedars-Sinai and Penn Medicine, are allowing their patients to use the app as a portal to their records as part of the program’s introduction.
Hospitals taking part :
- Johns Hopkins Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland
- Cedars-Sinai - Los Angeles, California
- Penn Medicine - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Geisinger Health System - Danville, Pennsylvania
- UC San Diego Health - San Diego, California
- UNC Health Care - Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, Illinois
- Dignity Health - Arizona, California and Nevada
- Ochsner Health System - Jefferson Parish, Louisiana
- MedStar Health - Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- OhioHealth - Columbus, Ohio
- Cerner Healthe Clinic - Kansas City, Missouri
