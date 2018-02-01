Applebee's offering $1 Bahama Mamas all February

GLENDALE, Calif. - Applebee’s is kicking off February by offering $1 Bahama Mamas all month.
The restaurant chain said in a Thursday news release that the drink, called the Dollarmama, will be available from open to close at participating locations.
According to Applebee’s, the drink is made with white rum and a mix of lime juice, pineapple juice and orange juice, with hints of coconut and cherry flavors.
Applebee's is offering its take on the Bahama Mama for $1 all February.
“We’re proud to introduce our own unique twist on the popular Bahama Mama drink to our guests,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a statement. “We know Applebee’s fans are going to love the tropical fruit flavors of the new recipe we created just for the Dollarmama. For $1 you can experience the perfect winter getaway in a glass.”
Last year, Applebee’s offered its spins on a margarita for $1 throughout October and a Long Island Iced Tea for $1 throughout December. It appears the chain is offering a similar $1 drink deal every other month, so fans could expect another one in April.
Find out which locations are participating in the Dollarmama offer at Applebees.com.
