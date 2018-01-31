0 Arrest warrants filed after pit bulls attack 9-year-old boy, woman

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Arrest warrants have been filed after three pit bulls viciously attacked a 9-year-old Georgia boy and a neighbor who tried to help him last Wednesday in metro Atlanta.

Police in Loganville obtained the warrants, which charge the owner with two counts of reckless conduct, WSBTV reported. The owner’s name has not been released.

The boy’s neighbor risked her life to save the child.

Svetlana Reut said she saw the pit bulls jump on the boy last week and sprang into action to get them off the child.

UPDATE:

Loganville Police just filed arrest warrants for two counts of reckless conduct, following Pit bill attack on 9 year old boy and woman.

I'm getting more information, RIGHT NOW.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/E5G67psb2m — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) January 31, 2018

The boy was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with severe injuries to his face and neck. His family said he is recovering.

Reut was treated at a local hospital for injuries to her head, face and arms. She has been released.

The three dogs are currently being held in quarantine at animal control and will be euthanized following the 10-day rabies observation period, police said.

Police also tell me the three dogs are currently being held in quarantine at animal control and will be euthanized following the ten day rabies observation period. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LsCaVpcKRv — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) January 31, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.