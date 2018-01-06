Astronaut John Young dies at 87

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Astronaut John Young has died at age 87, according to NASA.
Young, a graduate of the old Orlando High School, was the only astronaut to have flown during the Apollo and Gemini missions as well as the Space Shuttle Program.
We're saddened by the loss of astronaut John Young, who was 87. Young flew twice to the Moon, walked on its surface & flew the first Space Shuttle mission. He went to space six times in the Gemini, Apollo & Space Shuttle programs. pic.twitter.com/l4nSwUCMIq— NASA (@NASA) January 6, 2018
He was the pilot of the first Gemini mission and commander of the first Space Shuttle flight, WFTV reported.
He commanded the Apollo 16 mission and walked on the moon during that mission.
He retired from NASA in 2004, WFTV reported.
John Young Parkway is named after the legendary astronaut.
Former President George H.W. Bush released a statement about Young.
Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of astronaut John Young, who died last night at the age of 87. cc: @NASA pic.twitter.com/5rJm3s9tJr— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 6, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}