  • Astronaut John Young dies at 87

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Astronaut John Young has died at age 87, according to NASA. 

    Young, a graduate of the old Orlando High School, was the only astronaut to have flown during the Apollo and Gemini missions as well as the Space Shuttle Program. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    He was the pilot of the first Gemini mission and commander of the first Space Shuttle flight, WFTV reported.

    He commanded the Apollo 16 mission and walked on the moon during that mission. 

    He retired from NASA in 2004, WFTV reported.

    John Young Parkway is named after the legendary astronaut.

    Former President George H.W. Bush released a statement about Young.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories