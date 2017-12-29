  • At least 12 dead in massive apartment fire in the Bronx

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A massive apartment fire in the Bronx in New York has left at least 12 people dead, including a child, and others seriously injured, according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office

     

    De Blasio said four people are in critical condition and 12 people were rescued as firefighters continue searching the building.

    “We may lose others as well,” he said.

    Firefighters respond to a deadly fire Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York. The New York City mayor's press secretary says several people have died in the blaze on a frigid night, and several more have been injured.
    Frank Franklin II/AP

    Firefighters were called to the scene of a five-story building fire just before 7 p.m. Thursday night near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo on a bitterly cold night as flames spread through the building, according to The New York Times. At least 160 firefighters converged on the scene to help battle the flames.

     

     

     

     

