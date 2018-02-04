0 Atlanta school surprises students with 'Black Panther' movie tickets in viral video

“Black Panther” is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and one school just surprised all of its students with tickets.

Ron Clark Academy, a middle school located in southeast Atlanta, recently posted a video of its students dancing and chanting after learning they were headed to the theaters to see the action flick, out Feb. 16.

The school, which has 120 students, uploaded the clip on its Facebook page Friday with the caption, “that moment when the whole school finds out they’re going to see Marvel’s new movie, Black Panther!”

The nearly minute-long post quickly went viral, garnering more than 600,000 views and nearly 27,000 shares within just three hours.

Not only will the kids gather to watch the movie, they will also have a day of cultural classes, featuring lessons on African art, dance, music, math, science, history and spirituality.

“The beauty of African traditions are woven into a sci-fi film with tremendous opportunities to have discussions about cultural and identity,” Susan Barnes, the art teacher at the school, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Furthermore, to see a black male lead as a superhero is very powerful for our students because traditionally superheroes have been white.”

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita N’yongo and a host of others, the Ryan Coogler-directed movie follows Black Panther, or T’Challa, as he returns home to his African nation of Wakanda to reclaim his throne.

The entire staff, which is a diverse bunch from different backgrounds, is excited about the event, and they said they’re enthusiastic to “provide an opportunity for discussion and reflection that will be powerful.”

