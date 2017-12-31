One deputy killed, 4 injured after shooting in Denver suburb

0

One deputy was killed and four others were injured during an early morning domestic disturbance at a Colorado apartment complex, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Two civilians also were shot by the suspect in Highlands Ranch, located 15 miles south of Denver, officials confirmed. Deputies confirmed that the suspect was shot and was "believed to be dead."

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at the Copper Canyon Apartments at 5:13 a.m. deputies said. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries.

NEW: One deputy is dead and four others were shot this morning during a domestic disturbance. Two civilians were also shot. The suspect has been shot and is believed to be dead and no longer a threat.DISCLAIMER: Commercial breaks will be in black Posted by 9NEWS (KUSA) on Sunday, December 31, 2017

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office originally said that "multiple deputies are down," KKTV reported.

DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.

-- DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017



Linda Watson, a spokeswoman for Sky Ridge Medical Center, told KUSA that the hospital received three patients involved in the incident who are all in non-critical condition. She did not specify whether these were law enforcement officers or civilians.

Alyssa Parker with Littleton Adventist Hospital confirmed to KUSA that it had taken in four patients in connection with Sunday's incident. Parker said she could not comment on the conditions of those patients.

