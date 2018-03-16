'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer shows Black Panther, Spider-Man in battle against Thanos

After the smashing success of “Black Panther,” the trailer for the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been released.
It’s the newest look at the “Avengers: Infinity War” and it shows the warriors from Wakanda, teaming up with the likes of Doctor Strange, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and the rest of the Avengers to battle the big bad -- Thanos.
Take a look at the latest preview.
Watch the new Avengers: #InfinityWar trailer. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/xQsJemiGws pic.twitter.com/Pv9UmDBAsN— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 16, 2018
“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters on April 27. Tickets are on sale now.
