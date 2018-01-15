Aziz Ansari responds to sexual misconduct allegations

0

NEW YORK - Comedian Aziz Ansari released a statement Sunday in response to allegations of sexual misconduct first reported on women's website Babe.net.

According to the article published Saturday, a 23-year-old photographer said Ansari pressured her into having oral sex and "repeatedly asked her for sexual intercourse after she had already declined" after the pair went on a date in September.

She said she gave physical cues that she was not interested, but the comedian either did not notice or ignored them.

The woman added that she told Ansari during the encounter that she "didn't want to feel forced because then I'll hate you, and I'd rather not hate you."

She said Ansari texted her the next day to say it was fun meeting her.

"Last night might've been fun for you, but it wasn't for me," she said she wrote back. "You ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances."

After explaining her discomfort, she said Ansari apologized, saying he had misread the situation.

"In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," the statement read, according to USA Today.

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

The statement added: "I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue."

