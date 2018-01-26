Baby delivered after fatal crash dies at hospital, police say

SKOWHEGAN, Maine - A baby boy delivered after its mother died in a car crash on the way to the hospital, died Thursday, police said.
Desiree Strout, 27, was nine months pregnant and headed to the hospital Monday to induce labor when she hit black ice and crashed.
“(The cause of the accident) was not speed,” Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam told the Morning Sentinel. “She just hit the black ice and lost control.”
Doctors then performed an emergency cesarean section but Gage Strout died three days later.
Harry Weeks, 29, Strout’s husband and a passenger in the vehicle, is still recovering at a hospital after suffering a punctured lung and laceration to his liver, according to the Morning Sentinel. Strout’s oldest daughter was also in the vehicle, her condition is unknown, Bucknam said.
Strout was “fiercely independent” her family said.
“(The SUV was) her baby and she wouldn’t have let anyone drive it unless she had to,” relative Travis Weston told the Morning Sentinel.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.
