Baby found abandoned in cold hours after being born, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they're trying to figure out what led a teenage mother to leave the baby she had just delivered on the doorstep of a home where she was staying early Friday as temperatures plunged below freezing.
Authorities were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of Leisure Lane near College Park, Fulton police Cpl. Partrena Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“A resident at that same location found the baby on the porch and notified police,” Smith told the newspaper.
The baby’s umbilical cord was still attached. Officials rushed the child to Grady Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. The baby’s condition was not immediately released.
Officers said a 17-year-old woman admitted that she had given birth to the child. She was taken to the hospital as well.
Police said Friday they're still trying to determine exactly what happened.
