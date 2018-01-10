Betty White says vodka and hot dogs, ‘in that order,' secret to a long life

Longtime actress and “Golden Girls” star Betty White is 95 and getting ready to celebrate another birthday.
When recently asked about her secret to longevity, White mentioned her love of vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order,” she told Parade magazine.
But liquor and franks aren’t White’s only secret to a long, active life. The actress, who turns 96 on Jan. 17, said optimism is important, too, according to Parade.
Started celebrating my birthday a little early with @ParadeMagazine. That's a LOT of candles!!! pic.twitter.com/uCIgVfYRkr— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 5, 2018
“Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look,” White said.
White, with a nine decade career in film and television under her belt, is probably best known for her turn as Rose Nylund on the 1980’s TV series “The Golden Girls” and as Sue Ann Nivens on the 1970’s sitcom “Mary Tyler Moore.” She also has numerous awards to her name, including Emmys, a Grammy and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,
