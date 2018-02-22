  • Beyonce has nothing to do with new ‘Sweet Dreams' remix

    It’s been nearly 10 years since Beyonce released “Sweet Dreams,” the sixth single from 2008’s “I Am... Sasha Fierce,” but a remix of the song appeared on streaming services Wednesday.

    Billboard reported that the new version, which appears on a 2018 album called “Sweet Dreams (Remixes),” has a more hip-hop sound than the electro-synth original. 

    Beyonce herself had nothing to do with the release. Pitchfork reported that a representative for the singer confirmed it is not an official release.

    The “Sweet Dreams” remix is on Tidal and Apple Music. A clip can be heard below.

