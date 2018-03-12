Beyonce, Jay-Z announce ‘On the Run 2' tour

After a date in Philadelphia was announced early -- and promptly pulled -- Beyonce has officially announced her second joint tour with her husband, Jay-Z.
The singer and rapper will embark on “OTR II,” the follow up to the pair’s successful “On The Run” tour in 2014.
Pre-sale for the stadium and arena tour begins March 14 at 9 a.m. local time in North America and 10 a.m. local time in Europe.
The Carters’ last joint tour grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales and promoted Beyonce’s 2013 self-titled album and Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta... Holy Grail,” also released in 2013. Beyonce’s latest album is 2016’s “Lemonade.” Jay-Z’s latest is “4:44,” released in 2017.
According to Beyonce.com, fans can sign up for the BeyHive mailing list to get tour tickets, special experiences, exclusive merchandise and more goodies.
The tour will start in Europe, beginning with June 6 in the U.K. and ending July 17 in France. The North American dates begin July 25 in Cleveland and end Oct. 2 in Vancouver.
The North American tour dates are below.
July 25 - Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 - Washington, FedEx Field
July 30 - Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5 - Boston, Gillette Stadium
Aug. 8 - Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 - Chicago, Soldier Field
Aug. 13 - Detroit, Ford Field
Aug. 18 - Buffalo, New York, New Era Field
Aug. 23 - Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 - Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 - Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 - Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 - New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 - Houston, NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 - Phoenix, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 - San Diego, SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC Place
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}