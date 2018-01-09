Big brother comforts sick baby sister in heartwarming viral video

HAUGHTON, La. - A video of a boy comforting his baby sister is warming hearts across the country.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
A video shared to Facebook by mom Danielle Davis of Haughton, Louisiana, shows her son quietly rocking his sleeping sister in his arms when she wasn’t feeling well. The video was viewed more than 2 million times on Instagram.
“The kids adore each other,” Davis told “Good Morning America.” “He can always make her laugh. They are siblings, so they have their moments of jealousy, but that’s to be had. Ninety percent of the time they really very loving toward each other.”
Check out the adorable clip below as 5-year-old John comforts 1-year-old Clara.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}