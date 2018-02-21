‘Black Panther' raking in the dough, here's the records the blockbuster has smashed

“Black Panther” has taken theaters by storm, breaking box office goals.
Over the Presidents Day weekend, the Marvel flick made a whopping $242 million, much more than the $150 million predicted.
That wasn’t the only success the film saw. It also made history for Marvel, on social media and beyond.
Here’s a list of records the flick has broken.
Biggest February opening weekend
“Deadpool” previously held the record, raking in $132 million over a Friday to Sunday weekend, according to The Numbers, a site that keeps data on films. “Black Panther” scored a $202-million weekend for its Friday-Sunday opening.
Biggest long holiday opening weekend
“Black Panther” brought in $242 million over the four-day weekend. That’s ahead of “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” which made $200 million during it’s Wednesday to Sunday debut, the Numbers said. It also surpasses “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “Spider-Man 2,” which both had $180 million six-day Independence Day weekend premieres.
Biggest domestic opening for a black director
This is Ryan Coogler’s third film, behind “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station.” He’s inching closer to F. Gary Gray top selling film “Fate of the Furious,” which earned more than $1 billion worldwide, The Numbers recorded.
“Black Panther” is also the biggest global debut for a predominantly black cast. “Straight Outta Compton” previously held the record with $66.3 million, according to BuzzFeed.
5th biggest Friday to Sunday opening weekend of all time
Here’s a quick overview of the top five, according to The Numbers:
- “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” - $284 million
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” - $220 million
- “Jurassic World” - $208 million
- “The Avengers” - $207 million
- “Black Panther” - $202 million
Most tweeted about film in 2018
It’s garnered more than five million tweets, according to Variety, and inspired several hashtags, including #BlackPantherChallenge, #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe and #WakandaForever. And if you type “#BlackPanther” a Black Panther mask appears. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” took second and third place.
