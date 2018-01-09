Blues, R&B singer Denise LaSalle dead at 78

JACKSON, Tenn. - Blues and R&B legend Denise LaSalle has died at 78 years old.
The Jackson Sun reported that the singer, known for hits such as “Trapped by a Thing Called Love” and “Now Run and Tell That,” died in Jackson, Tennessee. Her death was confirmed by an email from family spokesman Howard Rambsy.
Known as the “Queen of the Blues,” WBBJ reported that the songwriter dealt with health problems in recent years, including heart problems. She had her right leg amputated after a prior fall, The Jackson Sun reported in October 2017.
LaSalle is survived by her husband, former radio personality and disc jockey James “Super Wolfe” Wolfe Jr.
