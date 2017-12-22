Boy, 3, found wandering along freeway

HOUSTON - A child wandered off during recess Friday at a day care and was later found walking along the freeway.
The 3-year-old boy walked off around noon from the Littlest Ones School, which is inside the Metropolitan CME Church near Highway 288, according to KHOU.
The facility closed early and other parents were told what happened.
Exclusive video: small child found on side of 288 returned to nearby church daycare. Lady says he’s “one of ours.” Driver who spotted him says kid was crying. Working to confirm other details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/TMKGfkYe6N— Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 22, 2017
The boy’s grandmother picked him up from the day care and said he was fine.
Child Protective Services and the Houston police are investigating.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}