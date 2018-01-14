Breastfeeding woman asked to leave Chick-Fil-A restaurant

0

FARGO, N.D. - A woman was kicked out of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant after she started breast feeding her infant daughter.

Macy Hornung went to the opening of the restaurant Friday, ordered and ate and then was asked by the manager to leave after she started breastfeeding without a cover, according to the West Fargo Pioneer.

"The owner came to our table where I was showing no more than the upper portion of my breast, barely more than what was visible in my shirt and asked me to cover,” Hornung wrote on social media. “I tried to explain that I couldn’t, because my baby refuses to be covered and she started harping about the children and men who can see my indecency and I need to cover. I said they could practice the simple art of looking away and tried to cite North Dakota breastfeeding laws. She told me if I chose not to cover, then she would have to ask me to leave, so I told her my review would reflect my experience and I would be relaying the experience in every local mommy group."

Kimberly Flamm, owner and operator of the restaurant, does not deny asking Hornung to leave.

"My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of my guests,” Flamm told Valley News Live. “And I sincerely apologize for the way I handled this situation.”

