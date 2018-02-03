0 Bryan Cranston says no more autographs, he's ‘overwhelmed:' ‘I can't do it anymore'

Bryan Cranston is retiring… from signing autographs!

>> Read more trending news

The “Breaking Bad” alum broke the news to fans in a post on Facebook Thursday. Sitting behind piles and piles of packages, Cranston looked directly into the camera, a bleak look on his face when he delivered the news to fans.

“Dear friends, This is the third double-stack of fan requests that are pouring into the office here in London. (This is a real shot. It’s not altered) I have already spent hours and hours over the previous two stacks and took them personally to the post office. I can’t do it anymore. I’m just overwhelmed. Even with an assistant it’s too much,” he wrote. “After 18 years of signing anything and everything for fans – I’m retiring. I hope you’ll understand and honor this announcement. I will still happily meet you in person and personalize autograph books and photos, and take pictures, and sign programs for those seeing a play of mine, but no more merchandise or clothing or DVDs or resale signatures on card stock or signed photographs, etc etc.”

The actor went on to thank his fans for years of support.

>> Related: Bryan Cranston invaded Colin Farrell’s personal space while recounting a naughty sex story

“Thank you all for your interest in my acting journey. I hope you continue to find the work rewarding and entertaining to you. And I’ll see you on the street – we’ll take a selfie!” he wrote, adding a postscript, “Anything of value sent to me will be appreciatively given to charity.”

In January, the cast of “Breaking Bad” reunited on Twitter to share heartfelt tributes to the show’s 10th anniversary.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, took to Twitter with a sweet video in honor of the milestone.

“10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth.” tweeted Paul. “Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here’s a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad.”

10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth. Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here's a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad. https://t.co/2NN4XIKeLV — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 20, 2018

Cranston, who played Walter White, later responded to Paul writing, “Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can ‘Say my name! Just thinking about the 6 magical years on ‘BB’ with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you’re a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives!”

Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can "Say my name!" Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you're a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives! https://t.co/SOWarnwH7X — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 20, 2018

He later tweeted a joke about the “coincidence” of Jan. 20, ten years after the premiere.

“The government shutdown today comes on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Breaking Bad,’ Jan 20, 2008,” he tweeted. “Coincidence? Or could Heisenberg have something to do with it? Hmmm?”

The government shutdown today comes on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Breaking Bad, Jan 20, 2008. Coincidence? Or could Heisenberg have something to do with it? Hmmm? Here’s some BB iconography https://t.co/UmVYX67rsR — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.