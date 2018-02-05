0 Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston, girlfriend expecting baby boy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston announced Sunday that he is going to be a father.

Winston and his longtime girlfriend, Breion Allen, announced the news during Super Bowl LII, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Winston posted a video on his Instagram account Sunday of the couple cutting into a cake in Alabama. The video reveals that the baby will be a boy, and the child is expected in July, the Times reported.

Winston, 24, was the Buccaneers’ No. 1 pick in 2015. The team shared the news of Winston’s impending fatherhood on its Twitter account. Winston also posted on Twitter, writing that he was “So blessed and humbled that now there is a life coming that I must protect, inspire and …”

Winston and Allen attended different high schools in the Birmingham, Alabama, area, the Times reported. Allen played basketball at Rice University in Houston.

Congratulations to @Jaboowins and Breion Allen, who are excited to welcome a baby boy into their family soon! https://t.co/5lAFWsPz9M — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) February 5, 2018

So blessed and humbled that now there is a life coming that I must protect, inspire and… https://t.co/465q5gRg48 — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) February 5, 2018

