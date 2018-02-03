California woman believed to be missing spotted on 'The Bachelor'

A California woman was reported as missing in November turned up in a very public place -- as a member of the reality series “The Bachelor,” KMBC reported.
Rebekah Martinez, 22, of Fresno, was reported missing in Humboldt County by her mother on Nov. 18. She told the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office that her daughter went to the area to work on a marijuana farm, KMBC reported.
The North Coast Journal included Martinez in a cover story featuring images of the 35 people listed as missing in Humboldt County on the California Department of Justice's website.
The story was published Thursday on Facebook, with a request for anyone who recognized any of the people to come forward. One Facebook member, Amy Bonner O'Brien responded, “Yep, Rebekah Martinez is on this season of ‘The Bachelor.’ KMBC reported.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office contacted Martinez by telephone and removed her from the missing person’s list, KMBC reported.
Martinez tweeted, "MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on ‘The Bachelor’??"
MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt— bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018
