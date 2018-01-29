Patriots, Eagles fans show their loyalties

BOSTON - Do you have incredible New England Patriots pride?? How about flying with the Philadelphia Eagles?
Do you have a tricked out RV or tailgating bus? Do you have a fan cave that bleeds red and blue or green and white? Do you have a Patriots or Eagles tattoo?
Fans are taking to social media to show off their team pride, many at the behest of local media outlets.
Here’s a sampling:
We're #NotDone yet! 10 more days till #SuperBowlLII! pic.twitter.com/UienOjS0La— Pat Patriot (@PatPatriot) January 25, 2018
Welcome to the ultimate Patriots fan cave: https://t.co/cBFmwpSo3E pic.twitter.com/jmvs3HrRLL— Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 6, 2017
@Patriots Chili is cooking and the "fan cave" is ready for #SuperBowlLI #GOPATS pic.twitter.com/s9J40WXARt— Molly (@hobie270) February 4, 2017
