Cam Newton hosts children's hospital patients at Panthers luxury box

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Panthers win and a playoff berth weren't the only Christmas gifts for patients at Charlotte's Levine Children's Hospital.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hosted his "Christmas with Cam Newton" event, put on by his foundation, as 14 patients were invited to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America and got to watch the action from a luxury suite.
It's Christmas Eve and I'm putting together this piece on Cam hosting 14 @LevineChildrens patients in a suite and hanging with them after the game and oh great I'm crying... pic.twitter.com/GczUiuYq8c— Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) December 25, 2017
Cam welcomes 14 Levine Children's Hospital patients. A luxury suite, Beats Headphones, and an unforgettable night on the Bank of America stadium field. pic.twitter.com/jssEZiyV8x— Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) December 24, 2017
The patients received gifts and hung out on the field with Newton after the game.
"I just wanted a hug. It's really special. (Cam) is a really good person," one patient said.
