Cancer survivor starts nursing career at hospital that treated her

A Texas woman who beat cancer is back in the hospital. Only this time, she’s working there.

Ashley Moore was a first-grade teacher who had Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, KXAS reported. She quit teaching while being treated at Medical City Plano. Two weeks after being discharged, she enrolled at Collin College in McKinney to take nursing courses.

"I had contact with these nurses for a reason, and I just I had to follow that," Moore told KXAS.

On Thursday, Moore returned to Medical City Plano to begin her first day as a unit clerk.

"I want to make a difference in people's lives, and to know that I have inspired someone in such a way for her to change her career path and want to be a nurse now, and to come here and want to work with us, I mean, I think it's just awesome,” Amanda Lewis, a registered nurse at Medical City Plano, told KXAS.

Moore said she was “excited” about her new job.

"I'm excited about being able to be on the other side of it and being able to say, ‘Hey, I've been here. I've been in this room, and I felt a lot of love in this room. I hope you do, too,’” Moore told KXAS.

