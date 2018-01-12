Car spins on highway, entire thing caught on dash cam

That took some creative driving.
An unidentified driver apparently was trying to merge into the neighboring lane, but didn’t signal. There was a second car coming from behind, and the first car nearly hit the other one, Mashable reported.
The first driver tried to compensate and spun out, looking like a stunt car driver.
Amazingly, the driver missed all of the other cars.
The near-accident happened on Interstate 95 in Florida, Mashable reported.
