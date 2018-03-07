Central Florida man sought in shooting death of estranged wife

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Florida man wanted for the murder of his estranged wife, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Alex Olivencia-Alvarado is being sought for the murder of his estranged wife, identified as Michelle Rodriguez-Laracuente, 42. Rodriguez-Laracuente was found shot to death Monday inside her Kissimmee home, deputies said.
Olivencia-Alvarado is to be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2009 black Toyota Scion XD that has since been recovered, and was wearing a gray shirt, and blue jeans. He is known to frequent the Meadow Woods area outside Bueno Virtual Lakes in Orange County, Florida.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police Department have been assisting Osceola County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.
