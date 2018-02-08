  • 'Change it back': Snapchat users not happy about latest update

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Snapchat rolled out a new update full of new designs and features this week, but users didn’t seem to be too thrilled about the changes

    Stories are no longer ordered chronologically. Instead they are ranked based on your most recent interactions. It also takes a few more steps to rewatch a story. The option to rewatch a post isn’t available right after viewing. You now have to go to the user’s profile to get a second peak. 

    Furthermore, the friends section now contains snaps, direct messages and group chats all on one page as opposed to separate ones as before. And to manage your own stories, you now have to tap the Snapchat logo to access the camera and to see your story views and deleted snaps

    As the alterations appeared, many took to social media to express their displeasure. Several said they hated it, reacting with GIFs and emojis.

    Others said they couldn’t figure how to locate all of the new features and were confused about how to find different sections of the app. 

    A few were so upset that they were urging their friends not to update the social media platform. They wrote, “Do not update...RT to save a life.”

    Users even demanded that the company switch the design back to the original one. 

    And some were confused about the hoopla as they had yet to receive the update. 

