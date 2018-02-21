0 Child psychologist molests pre-teen girl, posts assault online, police say

COBB County, Ga. - An adolescent psychologist who was the head of a mental health and therapy firm in downtown Atlanta allegedly molested at least one girl and posted recordings of it online.

Jonathan Gersh, 37, has been in Cobb County jail since Valentine’s Day without bond on several felony charges of child molestation and child pornography, jail records showed Tuesday afternoon.

Because of his job, police said they believe there might be more victims.

Homeland Security agents contacted Cobb detectives on Feb. 6 about a possible incident in the county, cops said.

A police warrant indicated that federal law enforcement authorities became aware of Gersh because of a photo he posted of himself molesting a nine-year-old girl.

The girl was identified by her mother, the warrant said.

Gersh has been licensed to practice psychology in Georgia since April 2011, according to the secretary of state’s website.

Georgia business records show that Gersh became involved with Intown Psychological Associates about that time. The medical practice offered psychological testing, counseling and therapy.

The business submitted its annual registration as recently as Jan. 27, 2018, records show. But its website is down.

A cached version of the now-defunct website shows Gersh as the clinical director, listed at the top of the staff page.

His bio said he received his training in the San Francisco area before relocating “back to his hometown, Atlanta, and has been practicing in the downtown area since 2007.”

It goes on to describe his focus: “Gersh works with adolescents, adults, and families with a focus on depression, anxiety, and various other psychological phenomenon that prevent individuals from maximizing their potential. Working on transitional issues with young adult and professionals are also strong areas of interest.”

No one was immediately available at the office and, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, no one had responded to a request for comment. The medical practice’s Facebook page is also down.

Its main office is listed as being in an office building at 501 Pulliam St. SW near the former Turner Field.

The year-old version of the website also lists offices in Marietta on Roswell Road and Conyers on Commercial Street.

The alleged crimes happened in an unincorporated part of Cobb sometime between January and October of 2017, the warrant said.

“Parents of potential victims are encouraged to contact the agency with jurisdiction in which any crime may have occurred,” Cobb police said.

