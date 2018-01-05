Claire's disputes report that makeup contained asbestos

0

Cosmetics sold by Claire’s did not contain asbestos, are safe for use and the company disputes the findings and methods a laboratory used in its testing, the retailer said Thursday.

A total of 17 makeup varieties including eye shadows, blushes and compact powders from nine states were tested by the Scientific Analytical Institute after a woman who works at a law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation was working with a lab on another case and decided to have her 6-year-old daughter’s makeup tested.

Claire’s pulled the items and did some tests of its own.

“We are pleased to report that test results received to date from two certified independent labs confirm that the products in question are asbestos free, completely safe and meet all government requirements,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “As we said previously, we also confirmed that the talc ingredient that is used in the cosmetics was sourced from Merck KGaA and is asbestos free. Any report that suggests that the products are not safe is totally false.”

The company also disputed the findings and testing methods used by scientists with the Scientific Analytical Institute.

“Our paramount concern is the safety of our customers and we apologize for any distress these false reports may have caused,” Claire’s said in a statement. “We thank customers for being patient with us as we sought the truth in this matter. We will continue to honor returns from any customers remaining uncomfortable.”

