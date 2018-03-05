Clerk gets teeth knocked out after confronting suspected beer thief

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A gas station convenience store clerk was punched in the face, getting his teeth knocked out, after confronting a man who was trying to steal a 12-pack of beer.
A man walked into the Valero gas station, propped open the door with a trash can lid to keep it from locking then walked to the cooler and grabbed a 12-pack of Heineken, according to WPLG.
Borhan Uddin recognized the man as someone who had stolen beer before, and when he confronted him, Uddin was punched in the face, knocking out his teeth, according to WPLG.
Uddin needed stitches and surgery and has to wear a denture, according to WPLG. He has not seen the man who punched him since the incident last month.
