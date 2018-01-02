Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old Florida man when car rolls off pier

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an 89-year-old Florida man Saturday when his car rolled off a pier and into the water in Panama City, WJHG reported.
Crew members aboard a Coast Guard cutter observed the car falling into the water at the St. Andrews Marina and launched a boat crew to help the driver. The crew broke the car’s window and pulled the man to safety, WJHG reported.
Panama City Police Department Lt. Dave Blaich said the man may have experienced a medical issue, causing the car to roll off the pier and into the water. Blaich said police do not believe the man was driving at full speed.
The man was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation, WJHG reported.
"We are extremely grateful that we happened to be at the marina at the right time to put our boat crew in position to save the life of the driver trapped inside,” Master Chief Petty Officer Glenn Bucklin said.
