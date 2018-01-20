  • College student dies after on-campus shooting at Wake Forest

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A 21-year-old student from Winston-Salem State University was shot and killed early Saturday after a fight broke out during a party at Wake Forest University, police said.

    >> Read more trending news

    The shooting occurred around 1 a.m., WXII reported. It took place on campus during a Delta Sigma Theta sorority party at The Barn, police said.

    Najee Ali Baker, 21, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where he died, WXII reported.

    Winston-Salem police said they responded to Wake Forest after receiving a call that a fight had occurred and a gun was fired on campus.

    The Winston-Salem Police Department said they believe the shooter is no longer on campus and are looking for that person, WXII reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories