Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots hit $738 million

    The combined jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings have reached $738 million.

    Both jackpots have been rolling since January.

    Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has an annuity value of $318 million, or $187.6 million cash, according to the Pennsylvania lottery.

    Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has an annuity value of $420 million, or $248.7 million cash.

    Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. It costs $2 to play.

