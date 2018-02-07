Confederate television series appears to be shelved

HBO’s proposed new “Confederate” series might be history.
The backlash was swift at word the network was pondering plans to launch the drama from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, set in some alternate universe where the South successfully secedes from the Union and slavery remains in place.
“We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate,” HBO said in a statement last year. “The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see.”
There’s been no march forward on the project, and as Deadline notes, Benioff and Weiss are now set to write and produce a new series of “Star Wars” films. The daunting task presumably leaves little time to develop other projects.
“We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete,” the two said in a joint statement regarding the new “Star Wars” gig.
MYAJC: The actual Civil War ended in 1865, leaving more than 600,000 Union and Rebel troops dead. See the AJC’s interactive project, War In Our Backyards, for an engaging, comprehensive experience.
