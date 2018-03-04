  • Construction worker convicted of killing woman who refused to accept $8 for sex

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Felix Shirley offered Misha Moore $8 in exchange for sex – but when Moore said it wasn’t enough, Shirley beat and killed her, prosecutors said.

    On Friday, a jury convicted Shirley of murder in the Jan. 10, 2017, killing, The Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney’s Office said. 

    Shirley had just ended his shift working on Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium when 27-year-old Moore approached him and offered him sex in exchange for money, Fulton district attorney spokeswoman Nakell Williams said in a news release. 

    The two walked toward Underground Atlanta, where Shirley handed Moore $8. 

    When she told him it was “not enough,” Shirley reportedly grabbed Moore and threw her against a wall. She fell to the ground and Shirley kicked and stomped on her, authorities said. Shirley then pulled out a .22 caliber revolver and shot Moore in her face and neck, authorities said.

    The slaying was captured on Underground Atlanta’s surveillance video. Moore’s body was eventually found lying at the bottom of a stairwell by two Underground Atlanta Mall security officers. 

    Shirley was sentenced to life in prison, plus five years. 

