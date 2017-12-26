Cotton Bowl 2017: What time, what channel, livestream for Ohio State and USC

0

While it’s not a championship game, the 2017 Cotton Bowl – which sees Ohio State take on the University of Southern California – is likely to be one of the most watched games of this year’s bowl season.

Some Ohio State fans argue they were robbed of a shot at the national title when the University of Alabama was chosen over the Buckeyes this year as one of the four teams to play for the NCAA championship. Alabama did not play for the Southeastern Conference championship.

The decision left Big 10 Conference teams out of the championship playoffs for the first time in four years.

Here’s how to watch the Cotton Bowl on TV and the link to a livestream of the game.

Who is playing: Ohio State (11-2) will take on USC (11-2)

Who are the coaches: Ohio State is coached by Urban Meyer; USC’s coach is Clay Helton

What time is the Cotton Bowl: The game is set for 8:30 p.m. E.T. on Friday, Dec. 29

Where is it being played: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

What channel is it on: It will be broadcast on ESPN

Is it live-streamed: You can see it livestreamed on WatchESPN

