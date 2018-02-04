0 'Counting On' stars Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting a baby boy

“Counting On” stars Joseph and Kendra Duggar just revealed the sex of their unborn child.

It’s a boy!

“We’re having a son!,” Kendra wrote on Instagram. “I’m especially excited to develop a mother son relationship with my little man. We’re so excited to step into this new stage in life. Pray for us for a safe delivery and healthy baby,” she said, before adding the hashtags #itsaboy #babyDuggar

The image that accompanies the announcement features Kendra and her husband Joseph standing in a field as blue powder billowed behind them as part of their elaborate gender reveal in which Joseph’s brother, John David Duggar, detonated an explosive mixed with blue-colored powder by firing a bullet into it, Us Weekly reports.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy!” the couple told the magazine. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

The reality TV star and his fiancee married in a romantic ceremony back in September of 2017, just four months after getting engaged in May.

The couple wed in Arkansas surrounded by friends and family with Caldwell’s father serving as pastor.

The bride reportedly wore a sparkling gown down the aisle, and the event was decorated with blush and navy blue. Of course, the rest of the close-knit Duggar clan was there to celebrate the occasion.

Duggar, 22, and Caldwell, 18, grew up as friends, having met each other at church when they were kids. They publicly confirmed their courtship in March, and Duggar proposed in May at his sister Joe-Anna Duggar’s wedding.

“We are so excited to be engaged and look forward to a lifetime together,” the married couple wrote on the Duggar family’s website at the time. “We are so grateful for how the Lord brought us together, and we look forward to this special time of engagement and to some day serving Christ as man and wife.”

