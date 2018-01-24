0 Country star, Jake Owen, shows life as single dad while touring

From the outside looking in, life on the road as a touring musician appears to be one big party—late nights, sleeping in, pizza, beer and video games on a tour bus, and a new and exciting city every night. But the reality is, it’s hard, especially when you have children. For single father Jake Owen, who shares custody of daughter Pearl with his ex-wife, Lacey Buchanan, it might seem even tougher, but the country star and his precious little treasure are finding a way to make it work.

Pearl hits the road with her amazing dad.

As tour season kicks off for 2018, Jake has shared photos of his beautiful girl joining him on a jet and on the bus, and the young lady is looking pretty comfortable in the lifestyle. Maybe that’s because she gets to curl up in her loving daddy’s arms.

And Jake looks pretty comfortable, too, sharing an after-concert photo from his Tampa, Florida, show, and writing, “Post-show on the bus with my biggest little fan. She tried to stay up for the whole show.”

This isn’t little Pearl’s first time to be traveling with her famous pops to be sure! Jake has frequently hit the road with his pride and joy by his side. But now, at the age of five, the bright-eyed youngster can really appreciate the sights and adventure of it all. And since the country star announced that she’ll be starting kindergarten this year, he’s also giving her plenty of ammunition for that oh-so-famous “What I Did On My Summer Vacation” essay (even if it’s only January!).

Of course, they probably don’t do that in kindergarten, but hopefully, the little peanut can collect some great items for upcoming show and tell days.

While a lot of country stars kick back and relax over their Christmas break, it looks like Jake stayed pretty busy. In one Instagram post, we can see that the handsome singer-songwriter is back in the studio working on a new album. Yay!

Another video shows Jake and hit songwriter Scotty Emerick performing Hank Williams Jr.’s “Blues Man,” and it’s a nice reminder of just how incredibly talented the Florida native is.

Jake had several tour stops in Florida in late 2018, which made it easier for little Pearl to join him since she and her mom live in the Sunshine State. He’ll be back in his home state in March, but he’ll also be touring throughout the midwest once fair and festival season kicks up. We aren’t sure if Pearl gets to join him on those longer runs, but we feel pretty sure that a few miles won’t prevent this country boy from being a super dad.

