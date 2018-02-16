Couple surprises each other with marriage proposals on same day

What’s better than a surprise marriage proposal? A double engagement, of course. That’s what happened to Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade earlier this week, when the Texas couple discovered they both had been plotting to propose during their trip to Washington.
According to Buzzfeed, Cade, who is stationed in the Air Force in Texas, enlisted Monaco’s best friend to go ring shopping four months ago. Little did she know, Monaco, a University of Texas senior and New Braunfels native, called up Cade’s mom to say SHE had just bought a ring, too.
"[Cade’s mom] said she was planning a fun game night already, so I could do it then so Berk wouldn't be suspicious," Monaco told Buzzfeed. "I said great, I could incorporate it into charades, and she said how about Pictionary!"
Of course, the Pictionary-perfect proposals were caught on video:
Double proposal playing Pictionary 😭 so amazing & I’m so happy for you 2💖 this was so perfect 😭😍 @BerkleyCade @Toorriiiiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/uG7R5UIQNm— Sydney (@33_Syd) February 11, 2018
Buzzfeed reports the couple is planning a wedding for Sept. 27, 2019.
