Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain remember Kurt Cobain on his 51st birthday

Courtney Love is remembering Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 51st birthday.
People reported that the 53-year-old singer posted a photo of herself with the late Nirvana frontman on Instagram Tuesday.
“Happy birthday baby,” she captioned the post. “God I miss you.”
Cobain died of suicide on April 5, 1994, at the age of 27. He had been struggling with depression and drugs. He was married to Love from 1992 until his death.
Spin reported that Cobain and Love’s 25-year-old daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, shared an Instagram post remembering the day as well. She was 1-year-old when her father died.
“I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are. I feel like that would be counterproductive,” Cobain wrote alongside the post. “Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel.”
