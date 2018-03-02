Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through trucks cab

TACOMA, Wash. - A Washington fire crew responded to a crash involving two logging trucks in Tacoma.
Fire officials said logs from one logging truck went through the cab of another logging truck.
Two lanes of I-5 were closed, reducing traffic down to one lane causing traffic to back up for miles. It reopened mid-Thursday afternoon.
One truck driver was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, fire officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}