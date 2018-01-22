‘Crisco Cops' can't stop Eagles fans from climbing poles

PHILADELPHIA - The “Crisco Cops” tried, but were unable to curb the enthusiasm of Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrating their first Super Bowl berth in 13 years.
The Philadelphia Police Department, anticipating raucous fans, greased metal poles in the city with tubs of shortening, WPVI reported.
It didn’t matter. Once the Eagles’ 38-7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s NFC Championship game was official, fans took the streets to yell, honk horns, stand on cars -- and yes, climb up metal poles.
Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats. Cheers for #Foles! Jeers for #Poles! It's a long way down, baby. Celebrate responsibly! pic.twitter.com/mES5MpPTY4— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 22, 2018
Video captured one fan climbing a pole in Center City, WPVI reported.
Before the game, the police had some fun with the situation.
They tweeted, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of saturated fats. Cheer for #Foles! Jeers for #Poles!”
The Eagles will face the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. They met in Super Bowl XXXIX, when the Patriots won 24-21 in Jacksonville, Florida.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}