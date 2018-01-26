Day care worker accused of puncturing children's ears with tweezers

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala day care worker is accused of using a tweezers to pinch the ears of children in her care.
Police said when a father went to Kids Kampus of Cala Hills to pick up his child Wednesday, he noticed his son had puncture wounds on his ear.
He spoke to the day care’s supervisor and they reviewed surveillance video, which police said showed a teacher watching over about eight children who were seated around a table.
Police said she had a pair of tweezers and walked around the table, pinching the children on their ears and causing puncture wounds and bleeding.
One child was pinched on the bridge of her nose, according to a police report.
The supervisor called the Department of Children and Families and the father called police.
An employee at the day care said the woman was fired.
An investigation is still underway and the woman has not been arrested.
