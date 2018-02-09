  • 'Death chamber' snow dangers: Firefighters remind drivers to clear tailpipes after storms

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Firefighters in Chicago are reminding those who are shoveling out from snow to not neglect one area of the car.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Officials with the Chicago Fire Department took to Twitter to remind people out shoveling to clear out the area around tailpipes. They said if you don’t, a car could turn into a “death chamber,” WMAQ reported.

    That’s because the snow could block the exhaust from escaping, instead making it back up into the car.

    During a storm in 2016, several people died from carbon monoxide poisoning, WABC reported.

    After less than a minute and a half, a car registered dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside the vehicle during an unscientific test the New York station conducted.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories