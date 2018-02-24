  • Delta ending discount for NRA members

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Delta Air Lines announced Saturday it is ending a discount for National Rifle Association members.

    Atlanta-based Delta said it is ending its contract for discounted rates through the airline’s group travel program.

    “We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website,” Delta said in a written statement.

    The move comes as some other businesses break ties with the NRA amid debate over gun control in the wake of the Parkland school shooting in Florida earlier this month.

