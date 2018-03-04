  • Did 50 Cent mock Rick Ross health scare with brutal 'Rocky' reference?

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    On Saturday, Rick Ross was reportedly still hospitalized in Miami for an undisclosed medical issue. Although many celebrities took to social media to offer prayers, one sent a message that wasn't as heartfelt.

    50 Cent recently posted a still frame of the character Ivan Drago from the film “Rocky IV” to his Instagram page. In that particular scene, the boxer says, “If he dies, he dies” after knocking out his opponent Apollo Creed.

    About an hour later, he shared another picture featuring Al Pacino's Scarface, writing, "Yeah I'm different."

     

    While the uploads did not mention Ross, many across the internet speculate the “In Da Club” artist was targeting the Wingstop franchiser, who’s been one of his rivals for years.

    The two emcees have publicly feuded since 2009 by explicitly condemning each other in several songs and interviews. The ongoing fight has even included cartoons, alleged sex tapes leaks and even lawsuits.

    On Friday night, Ross was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack. His current status has not been officially confirmed by family.

    This isn’t the 42-year-old’s first health scare. In 2011 he suffered two seizures within hours and later openly discussed his poor health habits. Following his illness, he underwent a weight loss challenge and dropped 75 pounds. 

