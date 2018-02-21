0 DirecTV to raise NFL Sunday Ticket prices, angering fans

DirecTV will increase the price of its NFL Sunday Ticket package by about 4 percent for the 2018 season.

The Tuesday announcement comes after DirecTV increased the price of the NFL Sunday Ticket basic package last year by 9.3 percent and the larger package by 5 percent.

The basic package for 2018 will be priced at $293.94, increasing from $281.94 last year, according to the DirecTV website. The larger package that includes the Red Zone Channel costs $395.94, up 4.5 percent from 2017, according to USA TODAY.

Here’s what NFL fans had to say about the increase:

Why won’t @DIRECTV give customers the option to just purchase a team package. I’m a #Packers fan living in Texas. I don’t care to watch all NFL teams I only want to see my Packers. Let me watch my team for a lower price. RT if you agree! #GoPackGo #Retweet https://t.co/OrIgN8OQyn — Duke J. Backus ✝️🧀🧔🏻 (@PastorChzhead) February 19, 2018

Hey @DIRECTV have had your service and NFL Sunday Ticket for close to 20 yrs. With your price expected to go up to $399 I think it's time to cancel and head to the bar to watch. Thanks for screwing a loyal customer — Big Mike 89 (@MiaFins1) February 21, 2018

Directv is raising the price of NFL Sunday ticket so yeah I'm gonna freak out now when it comes to the Bears because I'm def not trying to pay more to watch the level of mediocrity I watched last season. — AC (@LADYLUVSDABEARS) February 21, 2018

@DIRECTV, let me let you in on something. Raising the price of NFL Sunday ticket isn’t about to get any of those people who cancelled there’s to come back and it makes me feel completely unappreciated for keeping mine. Just so you know... — Brad Cav (@TheBradCav) February 21, 2018

@DIRECTV price for @NFL ticket going up ? Told y’all that’s the only reason people have y’all . Big mistake big mistake — Phillip Graham (@Hornetssuperfan) February 21, 2018

@DIRECTV 300.00 for the NFL package, really? You did this year's ago and dropped it down to a reasonable price and now it's back up. Been a customer for over 14 years. Looks like I need a change... — Coach Yac (@YacovoneRick) February 20, 2018

I have had @DIRECTV for almost 20 years, have to say that I am extremely disappointed in their latest decision to raise the price of the @NFL Sunday Ticket to almost $400. This customer will be canceling! — Todd Zoltoski (@TZoltoski) February 20, 2018

I've been subscribing to @DIRECTV for NFL Sunday Ticket for years now. They're about to jack the price up to 400$. Insanity. Bleed loyal customers dry because casual fans are unsubscribing. Great business model. — McG (@Sean__McG) February 20, 2018

