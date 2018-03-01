Disney union employees protest about not getting bonus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney union employees protested Thursday about bonuses they said they aren't getting.
The union group, Unite Here Local 362, said 80,000 Disney cast members will get their first $250 of their $1,000 tax cut bonus.
However, employees in the union said Disney isn't giving them a bonus until they reach a contract agreement.
"We are not earning the money that we need in order to pay our bills, in order to survive," a Disney employee said.
Disney released this statement: "Our offer to increase pay by 6 to 10 percent over the next two years reflects our ongoing commitment to our cast members. Wages and bonuses are part of our negotiation process."
Several Disney cast members, who are in unions, will be gathering for a rally. They're upset at Disney for not issuing the bonus to union members just yet. Disney says since it's in negotiations with the unions, the bonuses are a part of the process too.— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) March 1, 2018
